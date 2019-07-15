15 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Banks No Longer Need Separate License for Wallet Service - CBN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) will no longer require a separate license to operate a mobile wallet or mobile banking.

This was disclosed in Lagos by director, Banking and Payment System, CBN, Sam Okojire, who was represented by the deputy director, Banking and Payment System, Mr. Musa Itopa Jimoh, at the First Bank cross border seminar for Banking and Telecom Regulators from sub-Saharan Africa.

Jimoh said: "You do not need authorisation from the CBN to go into Wallet services or mobile money schemes. All you need is to notify the CBN your current license suffix."

Speaking of the apex bank's position on the adoption of digital currencies, he said: "We have not made up our mind on what steps to take but I am not sure or believe that the CBN will ever go crypto.

"We know what they are doing in Sweden and China. We are not running on the same parameter and so based on financial inclusion, adopting digital currency will mean a number of our population will be excluded."

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited Adesola Adedutan, said as the global market continues to grapple with digital technology, the bank will be at the forefront.

Nigeria

End Violent Attacks Across Nigeria - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written yet another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that Nigeria is… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.