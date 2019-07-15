14 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Institute of Technology Graduates 1166 Students

Asmara — The Eritrean Institute of Technology (EIT) has graduated yesterday, 13th July 1166 students with masters, first degrees as well as diplomas.

According to report, the Eritrean Institute of Technology (EIT) conferred Master's degree to 4 students, first degree to 583 and diploma to 579 students.

The graduates include 548 students from the college of Education, 369 from College of Engineering and Technology, and 245 students from College of Science.

In related news, at its 12th commencement, the Massawa based College of Marine Sciences and Technology has graduated on 13 July, 131 students, 88 with first degree and 43 with diploma.

At the graduation ceremony in which ministers, the Executive Director of the National Commission of Higher Education and Research Institute, Dr. Haile Mihtsun took part, Prof. Gebrai Asgedom, Dean of the College, indicating that the expansion of colleges throughout the country attests to the huge investment the Government is making in the Education sector in the past 28 years, indicated that all graduates from the colleges are exerting commendable contribution in the national development endeavors.

Prof. Gebray went on to say that thanks to the organizational restructuring made in 2018 in the higher education institutions, the three fields of study that were under the auspices of the Eritrean Institute of Technology have become autonomous institutions.

Mr. Abraha Asfaha, Minister of Public Works on his part stating that the graduates have been equipped with the appropriate skill, profession and knowledge called on them to practically upgrade their skill on the ground and contribute in the national development program.

Commending for the educational opportunity they were provided, the representative of the graduates expressed readiness to live up to the expectations of the people and Government.

At the graduation event, outstanding graduates were honored with medals.

