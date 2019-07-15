11 July 2019

Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Sudan: CPJ Joins Letter Urging MTN Group to End Participation in Internet Shutdowns in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Justin Shilad

The Committee to Protect Journalists yesterday joined 22 other organizations in signing a joint letter to executives at South African telecommunications company MTN Group, calling on them to end their roles in Sudan's internet shutdowns.

The letter, addressed to MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter and MTN Sudan CEO Melik Melamu, urged the executives to publicly disclose and push back against any demands made by Sudan's government to shut down the internet.

Internet access was severely restricted throughout Sudan from June 3 to July 9 on orders of the ruling Transitional Military Council, during which time security forces killed at least 118 anti-government protestors, according to news reports, the internet freedom organization NetBlocks, and the independent Sudanese broadcaster Radio Dabanga.

CPJ documented similar internet shutdowns in Sudan in late 2018 and early 2019, during protests leading up to the ouster of then President Omar al-Bashir. At the time, local freelance journalist Abdelgadir Mohammed Abdelgadir told CPJ that reporters in the country were in "a cat and mouse game every day to get online to do your work as a journalist."

The letter, published in the South African newspaper Mail and Guardian, can be viewed here.

Sudan

Paramilitary Kills Protester While Power-Sharing Hangs in the Balance

One protester was reportedly killed with a bullet to the head and seven others are in critical condition after… Read more »

Read the original article on CPJ.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Media
East Africa
Business
Southern Africa
South Africa
Company
ICT
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.