15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 43 Killed in Another Bloody Weekend in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tammy Petersen

Another bloody weekend in Cape Town saw 43 people being murdered, Premier Alan Winde confirmed on Monday.

Provincial forensics services recorded these numbers between Friday night and Monday morning.

"[The] SAPS started running a national joint operational and intelligence structure operation on Thursday night in the areas of Philippi, Steenberg and Delft," Winde said in a statement.

"We welcome the fact that 143 arrests were made, and guns and drugs confiscated, but despite this heavier police presence, and [Police] Minister Bheki Cele himself going out on patrol, 43 people were still murdered - some of them in the very areas where the operation was held."

The highest number of murders were recorded in Mfuleni, where six people were killed.

Delft and Samora Machel each recorded four murders, followed by Mitchells Plain with three.

Winde said of the 43 people murdered, 25 were shot and 12 stabbed.

'Mission-ready training'

In his budget speech on Thursday, Cele announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the go-ahead for the SANDF to offer support to the police and enter 10 identified areas on the Cape Flats - Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.

Troops began arriving in Cape Town on Friday.

Their deployment was delayed as the correct authorisations and paperwork still needed to be completed.

The soldiers underwent "mission-ready training" after their arrival. This included a briefing on the areas in which they will be active, the objectives of the mission, expectations of troop conduct and preparations for the engagement with the public.

On Sunday, Cele addressed a crime summit at the Paarl police academy, where the adoption of the declaration outlining commitments made by all stakeholders in the fight against crime took place.

"During the weekend's crime summit, I committed myself to working with [the] SAPS to ensure that policing in this province is a top priority for all concerned. However, Minister Cele has taken this to mean that we have withdrawn our intergovernmental dispute. The dispute is still in place," Winde said.

Commitments

"We agreed to work together and remain committed that our government will partner, in any way possible, to make this province safer. We will discuss the intergovernmental dispute and various other commitments made during the crime summit at our [provincial] cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"We will also be meeting with the national police commissioner, General [Khehla] Sithole, later this week. We will only withdraw the dispute if we can see a working partnership, with agreements in place that will make this province safer."

Winde said the weekend murder rate was proof that there was no time to waste in deploying the army, calling on Cele and Ramaphosa "to get the paperwork out of the way as quickly as possible so that no more lives are wasted".

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Approves Tormin's Massive West Coast Mining Expansion

Government has given Australian-owned Tormin mine the go-ahead to vastly expand its current extraction of mineral sands… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.