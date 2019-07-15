15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: MEC Maile Signals Intent to Tackle Corruption in Municipalities 'Soon'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA, Lebogang Maile wants to deal with corruption in municipalities across the province.

"Soon I'll be making a public announcement on serious allegations of corruption in our municipalities and what steps the provincial government will be taking. We will not spare anyone irrespective of their political affiliation. Corruption must be fought mercilessly," he tweeted on Sunday.

The MEC has recently exchanged words with Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba on issues of corruption and the infamous Alexandra Urban Renewal Project.

Maile however maintains that this move has nothing to do with a particular municipality, despite butting heads with Mashaba.

"It has nothing to do with one municipality. We do not deal with issues based on our feelings, we only deal with issues based on the law.

"Our [his and Mashaba's] engagements are part of the public discourse," Maile told News24 on Monday.

He could not give a date as to when the alleged corruption will be revealed.

"Soon means soon, but some of them have already been placed in the public domain. For example, I have already sent letters to the City of Ekurhuleni and Lesedi municipality," he explained.

Maile formally wrote to the Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina seeking answers after an investigative report by AmaBhungane exposed how the metro spent R1.9bn on a toilet tender that was allegedly a "get-rich-quick scheme for underperforming contractors".

The report suggested the project, where toilets were sourced from 16 small suppliers, was a get-rich-quick scheme for some underperforming contractors that left many a beneficiary with dirty and broken toilets, News24 earlier reported.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Approves Tormin's Massive West Coast Mining Expansion

Government has given Australian-owned Tormin mine the go-ahead to vastly expand its current extraction of mineral sands… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Corruption
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.