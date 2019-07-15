15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bok Blow As Dyantyi Ruled Out of Wallabies Clash

Cape Town — Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to Golden Lions in Johannesburg where he will undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, the Springbok management announced on Monday.

The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks' 2019 Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.

The Bok speedster, who won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in 2018, picked up the injury during training on Friday and will consult a specialist later on Monday to discuss treatment options and a possible timeframe of return to action.

Bok management confirmed that a replacement for Dyantyi will not be called upon as they have sufficient cover in the training squad, currently in camp in Johannesburg.

The Boks regrouped in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to continue with their preparations for Saturday's Test against Australia at Ellis Park.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

