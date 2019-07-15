Nigeria: Bandits Kill 10 in Fresh Katsina Attack

Bandits at the weekend attacked Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said five motor vehicles and four motorcycles were set ablaze with unspecified number of cows were also rustled.

Isah said the bandits, numbering 300 on motorcycles, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded and attacked the village and later laid ambush on security personnel who were called upon by the locals.

According to him, teams of Operations Puff Adder and Sharan-Daji moved to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

"In the process the hoodlums shot the tires of the police Armoured Personnel Vehicle and injured one army and one civil defence officer. At the time the combined ground forces were mobilized into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest.

"It is ostensibly clear that it was a reprisal attack carried out by the hoodlums against the community. Joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums," he said.

He assured that government and security forces were working towards ending banditry in the state.