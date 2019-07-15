South Africa: SA Schools Squads Named for U18 International Series

Cape Town — The SA Schools and SA Schools A squads - featuring four returning players from 2018 - to contest the U18 International Series against their age-group counterparts from Argentina, England, France, Wales in August were announced by SA Rugby on Monday.

Jacques Goosen (hooker, Border), Jarrod Taylor (flanker, Border), Keketso Morabe (flanker, Griffons) and Jurich Claasens (scrumhalf, Blue Bulls), all of whom played for the SA Schools team in 2018, were again included following the successful hosting of the Under-18 Youth Weeks in Bloemfontein at the beginning of the month.

The U18 International Series kicks off at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch on Friday, August 9, with matches to follow at Paarl Gymnasium in Paarl on Tuesday, August 13 and Hugenote High School in Wellington on Saturday, August 17.

Mzwakhe Nkosi (Golden Lions, SA Schools) and Phiwe Nomlomo (Border, SA Schools A) are the respective coaches.

SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, congratulated the players on their selection and wished them well for the forthcoming series.

"It is a rewarding and exciting time for the selected schoolboys as they get the opportunity to play for their country and give justice to their talent and hard work put in," said Roux.

"The selection of these squads is in line with our elite player development pathway of which the SA Schools teams form an important part.

"We invest time, money and resources into their matches with a view to them graduating through the age group levels to the very top of the game, so good luck to all involved, including the coaching staff of Mzwakhe and Phiwe respectively."

The squads (with provinces and schools) are:

SA Schools:

Outside backs: Geraldo Flusk (Blue Bulls / HS Garsfontein), Keane Galant (Boland / HTS Drostdy), Zeilinga Strydom (Blue Bulls / HS Garsfontein), Tarquin Manuel (Western Province / HS Stellenberg).

Centres: Tyler Bocks (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), Henco van Wyk (Golden Lions / Monument), Mntungwa Mapantsela (Border / Selborne College).

Flyhalves: Kean Meadon (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), Boldwin Hansen (Boland / HS Hermanus).

Scrumhalves: Jurich Claasens (Blue Bulls / HS Garsfontein), Dylan Alexander (Western Province / Paarl Gymnasium).

Loose forwards: George Cronje (Free State Cheetahs / Grey College), Gideon van Wyk (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), Jarrod Taylor (Border / Selborne College), Siyemukela Ndlovu (Sharks / Northwood HS), Keketso Morabe (Griffons / Welkom Gymnasium).

Locks: Simon Miller (Blue Bulls / St Albans), Dylan de Leeuw (Western Province / Paul Roos Gymnasium), Connor Evans (Western Province / Bishops), Wandile Hlope (Sharks / Maritzburg College).

Props: Blaine Golden (Sharks / Glenwood HS), Bryan le Roux (Western Province / Rondebosch Boys High), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Free State Cheetahs / Grey College), Okuhle Siyeni (Sharks / Westville Boys High).

Hookers: Jacques Goosen (Border / Selborne College), Andre Venter (Free State Cheetahs / Grey College).

Management - Head Coach: Mzwakhe Nkosi (Golden Lions). Assistant coach: Cobus van Dyk (Blue Bulls). Manager: Dean Moodley (Sharks).

SA Schools A:

Outside backs: Sibusiso Javu (Border / Selborne College), Sonwabo Sokoyi (Free State Cheetahs / Grey College), Nsuku Baloyi (Blue Bulls / HS Menlo Park), Indiphile Tyeda (Border / Dale College).

Centres: Jacques Rossouw (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), Joseph Iye (Golden Lions / King Edward School), Quan Horn (Western Province / Paarl Boys High).

Flyhalves: Sihlalo Benge (Border / Queens College), Jordan Hendrikse (Sharks / Glenwood HS).

Scrumhalves: Daimon O'Connell (Border / Selborne College), Kabelo Mokheti (Golden Lions / Jeppe Boys High).

Loose forwards: Izan Esterhuizen (Golden Lions / Monument), Jarod Cairns (Western Province / Paul Roos Gymnasium), Renzo du Plessis (Blue Bulls / HS Ben Vorster), Pierich Siebert (Western Province / Paarl Gymnasium), Josh van Vreden (Border / Selborne College).

Locks: Marco van Rhyn (Western Province / Paarl Gymnasium), Sisonke Vumazonke (Free State Cheetahs / Grey College), Cornelus Rahl (South Western Districts / Oakdale HS), Raynard Roets (Blue Bulls / HS Garsfontein).

Props: Sibusiso Shongwe (Golden Lions / Jeppe Boys High), Philip Masango (Western Province / Wynberg Boys High), Rynhardt Rijnsburger (Western Province / Paarl Boys High), Dimakatso Lebelo (Blue Bulls / HS Waterkloof).

Hookers: Jacques-Lois du Toit (Blue Bulls / Afrikaans Boys HS), Teague Loelly (Sharks / Westville Boys High).

Management - He ad Coach: Phiwe Nomlomo (Border). Assistant coach: Wessel du Plessis (Free State Cheetahs). Manager: Ofentse Moeng (Blue Bulls).

U18 International Series Fixtures:

Friday, August 9 - Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch

13:00: SA Schools A vs France U18

14:0: England U18 vs Argentina U18

16:00: SA Schools vs Wales U18

Tuesday, August 13 - Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl

13:00: SA Schools A vs Wales U18

14:30: SA Schools vs Argentina U18

16:00: England U18 vs France U18

Saturday, August 17 - Hugenote High School, Wellington

12:00: SA Schools A vs Argentina U18

13:30: France U18 vs Wales U18

15:00: SA Schools vs England U18

