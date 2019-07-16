16 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: South African Stars for Tuku Gig

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tuku Music/Facebook
Oliver Mtukudzi.
By Nyore Madzianike

South African musicians, Steve Dyer and Berita Khumalo, are expected to headline events at the Tuku Concert scheduled for this Saturday at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

Dubbed "Celebrating a Legend", the show will also see Mozambican singer Stewart Sukuma sharing the stage with a list of local artistes that includes the late music icon's band, The Black Spirits and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Apparently, The Black Spirits and Selmor Mtukudzi will perform separately after organisers of the event gave them different slots.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is organising the concert.

"Each band that is on the list for this concert has been given separate slots meaning Selmor and The Black Spirits will perform separately," said NACZ spokesperson Catherene Mthombeni.

"If those bands decide to share the stage, they will have to make separate arrangements so that they perform together. But according to our arrangements, they have different slots to perform at the event."

Mthombeni said they decided to pick the three foreign artistes as they once did collaborations with the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

Selmor was, however, left out on the list of musicians to perform on another gig to honour the late music icon dubbed " Tuku Memorial Concert and Birthday Celebrations" to be held on September 27 at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

She will be away on a tour outside the country. Celebrated gospel musicians Charles and Olivia Charamba and Bonnie Deuschle are expected to share the stage with local music icon Zexie Manatsa, Sandra Ndebele and Kessia.

Utakataka Express boss Peter Moyo and the Mebo hit-maker Obert Chari are also set perform at the Tuku Concert.

Zimdancehall singers -- Enzo Ishall, ExQ, Killer T, King 98 and Ammy Jamanda -- are also lined up to perform on Saturday.

Pakare Paye Arts Centre-groomed Mbeu, Gary Tight and Munya Mataruse are also on the list of performers with rhumba artiste Juntal also making the list.

Zimbabwe

Magistrate Blasts Anti-Corruption Prosecutors

Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini yesterday blasted anti-corruption prosecutors for lack of seriousness when the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.