14 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Malkia Come Short in African Title Chase

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Malkia Striker's hopes of reclaiming the Africa Women Volleyball National Championship title fell off after losing to holders Cameroon 3-2 in a scintillating final in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday night.

Malkia twice came from down to force the game into a tie breaker, but the Cameroonians were not about to let their title slip, winning with a slim 15-13 margin.

This was the second meeting between these two sides in the competition with Malkia having won by a similar margin when they played in the group stages.

The Kenyans started the match slower and let Cameroon take charge, winning 25-17. However, they bounced back to win the second set 27-25 to even things. The exchange of leads went on for the next two sets, Cameroon winning the third 25-23 before Kenya mirrored the result in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Mercy Moim was voted best server while Aggripina Kundu was named best libero.

Kenya

The Posh London House and Jomo Kenyatta's Rent Troubles

You only need to read a Colonial Office letter dated September 8, 1936, to know the kind of predicament Mr Jomo Kenyatta… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
West Africa
East Africa
Sport
Cameroon
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.