15 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Senegal/Tunisia: Journalists From Senegal, Tunisia in Fist Fight Over Penalty Decision

By Amina Wako

A video has emerged online of journalists from Senegal and Tunisia engaging in a fist fight during the African Cup of Nations semi-final match pitting the two countries.

A mistake by goalkeeper Tunisian goalkeeper Moez Hassen in the 100th minute saw the ball bounce off the head of defender Dylan Bronn to score an own goal.

Senegal and Tunisia went to extra-time with the score at 0-0.

In a game of high drama, both teams missed penalties minutes apart in the second half.

Senegal will now meet Algeria in the finals on Friday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

