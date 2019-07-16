15 July 2019

Nigeria: Seven Rescued From Jos Building Collapse

By Usman Audu

No fewer than seven people have so far been evacuated from a three-storey building which collapsed Monday evening around Butcher Line in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The rescued victims were pulled from the rubble and taken away in an ambulance of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The rescued operation continued at the time of this report.

The Disaster Management Co-ordinator of International Committee of Red Cross and Crescent ( ICRC) in Jos, Usman Zakari, told PREMIUM TIMES that seven people have so far been evacuated to different hospitals in Jos. But he said he could not give the number of those killed in the incident.

" We evacuated seven people and they have been taken to hospitals but we can't say how many of were killed in the incident. The operation is still on, " he said.

The member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Hassan, who was also at the scene of the incident, confirmed that seven people had been rescued

The incident happened around Butcher Line, Jos North Local Government Area, on Monday.

Many people were feared killed in the accident.

The building houses a pharmacy and a public toilet and many people are feared trapped in the debris.

According to residents of the area, the building is three year old.

The rescue operation is still on and some victims trapped in the building were still communicating with loved ones through telephone.

