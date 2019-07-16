15 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Borno Emir Returns Home 5 Years After Displacement By Boko Haram

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Emir of Gwoza in Borno State, Mohammed Shehu-Timta, has returned home following relative peace and security five years after displacement from the kingdom by Boko Haram insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mammoth crowd gathered at Pulka and major streets in Gwoza metropolis on Monday to give the first class traditional ruler a rousing welcome.

Mr Shehu-Timta who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Usman Kadafur, Ali Ndume, the senator for Borno South, members of the state House of Assembly and village heads, among others, was received in a colourful celebration showcased with a martial display of Gwoza culture at the emir's palace.

Addressing the people, Governor Babagana Umara said the return of the monarch signified the return of civic authority in the local institution.

Represented by Mr Kadafur, the governor said his administration accord high respect and commitment to the traditional institution, describing it as a "symbol and pride of every society".

"I felicitate with the Emir and people of Gwoza over the official relocation and return of our Emir back to his palace after years in Maiduguri.

"This administration will not afford to toy with the people of Gwoza and the traditional institution.

"I therefore call on you to support the Emir and security agencies to end insurgency in order to move the emirate forward.

"The government is not unaware of the numerous challenges related to the relocation of the Emir. We are going to accelerate the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Gwoza General Hospital, water sources and other public utility buildings, among others," he said.

According to him, the government will fast track construction of the mega schools to enable the students resume classes.

Speaking earlier, Mr Shehu-Timta said he voluntarily returned home to build confidence and encouraged his subjects to also return home and go back to their normal livelihood.

He recalled when the insurgents sacked the town in 2014, killings dozens of people, declaring the town as their spiritual caliphate.

He said: "Dozens of my people ran for their lives and became Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri, Adamawa, Abuja and Lagos, while some fled to Cameroon.

"Today's is my happiest day in life as I officially returned back to my domain after been displaced by insurgents.

"I therefore call all people of Gwoza to come back home, so that we will rebuild our communities."

The monarch also appealed to the Borno Government to construct more tents in the town for IDPs to return and rebuild their livelihood.

On Security, the monarch appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to restore mobile network in the town, noting that without communication, life will be difficult for the people.

Also speaking, Mr Ndume appealed to security agencies to beef up security to protect farmers from Boko Haram attacks.

He also urged the military to intensify its operations on the Mandara Mountains to clear the remnants of the insurgents and to enable residents of the area to return.

NAN recalls that in August 2014, Boko Haram captured Gwoza town with a population of 275,000 people and declared it the headquarters of its caliphate.

It was later liberated by the Nigerian military.

The insurgents had allegedly killed more than 27,000 people and displaced 1.8 million others in the North-East region.

(NAN)

Nigeria

One Dead in SARS, Robbers Clash in Lagos

A middle-aged man, identified as Francis Ene, was hit and killed by a stray bullet during a faceoff between operatives… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.