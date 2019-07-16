15 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three Herdsmen Arrested for Allegedly Killing Farmer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The police in Ogun State have arrested three herdmen for allegedly killing a 40-year-old farmer, Rafiu Sowemimo.

Mr Sowemimo was killed on Sunday in Adao village in Alabata area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Monday that the arrest of the suspects followed a distress call by people of the village that some herdsmen while grazing their cattle entered the farm of the victim and destroyed his crops.

The police said the victim thereafter accosted the herders, leading to an altercation during which the herdsmen allegedly stabbed him to death.

"On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Bashir Makama, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations and that of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to move into the scene and ensure that the culprits were brought to book," he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said acting on the commissioner's directive, the officers led other police officers to the scene and they were able to arrest the three herders who perpetrated the heinous crime.

He named the arrested suspects as Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and Saliu Adam.

He said the Commissioner of Police, who was at the village to condole with the family of the victim, ordered the transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Violence between herders and farmers has caused the deaths of thousands of people in the past year.

The violence, which is usually economic, often take ethnic and religious dimensions causing tension in already polarised environments.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of not doing enough to check the activities of the armed herdsmen. On Monday, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to Mr Buhari to do more to check violent activities including by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

The president, a Fulani, has, however, said anyone caught engaged in criminal activities should be dealt with according to the law.

Nigeria

Olakunrin's Murder - Presidency Warns Against Politicising Killings

The Presidency has asked the political class to stop playing politics with the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.