15 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos AAC Rejects Sowore's Removal As Party Chairman

By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) has rejected last week's court decision affirming the removal of Omoyele Sowore as the party's national chairman.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, the chapter said the court's ruling was a "cut and sew" judgment that would not stand.

"This judgement is copiously biased, neither on logic or merit but on some technical jargons that are unfounded," said Kunle Ajayi, the acting chairman of AAC, Lagos chapter.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the suspended national chairman of the party, Mr Sowore, to stop parading himself as the party's national chairman.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling, also validated the removal of Malcolm Fabiyi as the deputy national chairman of the party.

Mr Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 Presidential Election.

Mr Sowore, who doubled as the national chairman of AAC, was controversially suspended alongside Mr Fabiyi following allegations against them, while Leonard Nzenwa was appointed the acting national chair.

Mr Sowore was accused of failing to comply with the statutory requirements of the party to hold NEC meetings The activist was also accused of misappropriation of funds, He has denied any wrongdoing.

At Monday's press conference, the Lagos AAC said the party was not built in the courts but in the public and the judgment of the Federal High Court will not stand.

Present at the event also included state chairmen of the party from Ogun, Cross River, and Kwara states among others as well as the party's national treasurer, national youth chairman, and the head of Sowore Campus Unit.

Agba Jalingo, the AAC chairman in Cross Rivers State, said their chapter stands in solidarity with Mr Sowore and rejects the leadership of Mr Nzenwa.

"He does not have the capacity, even his language is incoherent. In AAC, we are very intelligent," he said.

"Please, go and tell Leonard that none of them should come near Cross River State, we do not know Leonard, the person we elected is Omoyele Sowore. We cannot follow a leader we do not know."

Ahmed Buhari and Adesina Afolabi, the party chairmen in Kwara and Ogun respectively, also rejected Mr Nzenwa as their leader.

Sam Ajeigbe, the AAC national treasurer, said Mr Sowore did not spend "any dime from the money belonging to the party."

"In fact, he moved money from his personal campaign account to use for the party," he added.

The leaders present at the press conference said the party would appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court.

