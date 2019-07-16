Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Envoys, More Embassies Created

President Paul Kagame has made changes to Rwanda Diplomatic corps, appointing and redeploying 15 envoys to different countries in Africa and beyond.

According to a statement from the Office of Prime Minister, City of Kigali Mayor, Marie-Chantal Rwakazina will serve as the new Ambassador to the Swiss Federation where she will replace Francois-Xavier Ngarambe.

Ngarambe was deployed to France where until his appointment, Jacques Kabare was the ambassador.

The Head of State also appointed Wellars Gasamagera as the new ambassador to Angola replacing Alfred Kalisa, who was posted to Egypt in the same capacity.

Gasamagera has been the Director-General of Rwanda Management Institute based in Muhanga, Southern Province.

The deployment saw Prosper Higiro appointed as High Commissioner to Canada which has for some time had no substantive ambassador, while James Kimonyo was deployed to China.

Higiro, who has formerly served in different capacities including as Vice President of the Senate and a cabinet minister, has been the Executive Secretary of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region.

The former envoy to South Africa Vincent Karega was redeployed to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and he will be replaced in his post by Eugene Kayihura.

Kayihura has been until his redeployment the ambassador to Tanzania, where he will be replaced by Major General Charles Karamba, who has been the Chief of Staff of the Air Force in Rwanda Defence Force.

Sheikh Saleh Habimana who has been the envoy to Egypt has been redeployed to the newly created embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco in a similar capacity.

The newly created High Commission in Ghana will have Dr. Aissa Kirabo Kacyira as envoy.

Kacyira, who was once the Mayor of the City of Kigali and Governor of Eastern Province, was until recently the Deputy Executive Director of UN Habitat based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Yasmin Sued, who has been a diplomat at the Rwandan Mission in the United Arab Emirates will be going to Korea as an ambassador.

Another newly created embassy in Qatar will have Francois Nkulikiyimfura as ambassador.

Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye who has been the Minister of State in charge of Transport in the Ministry of Infrastructure was appointed as high commissioner to Singapore.

The new appointments also saw Emmanuel Hategeka, who has been the Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Board, named the new envoy to UAE.