15 July 2019

Nigeria: Obasanjo's Letter to Buhari - We'll Reply When Ready - Presidency

Abuja — The Presidency Monday turned down every entreaty to respond to the recent letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the occasion and stop the high rate of insecurity with its attendance loss of lives in the country.

Former President Obasanjo in an open letter to President Buhari said that the escalating rate of insecurity allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen without any prompt action by the President who incidentally is a Fulani was capable of leading to the disintegration of Nigeria.

But attempts made to get the reaction from the spokesmen of the President did not yield any results as no one was ready to comment on it.

However, a Presidency source who did not want to be quoted simply said, "When we are ready we will come out with a statement."

It has been observed that spokesmen of the Presidency always try to avoid having altercations with Obasanjo.

It was the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohmmed that once took the bull by the horn by squaring up with the former President in one of his criticisms against President Buhari even when the President was said to have opposed reactions from his team.

