Rwanda: Police Month - Village Offices, Homes for Elderly to Be Built

Rwanda National Police on Monday launched a month-long outreach campaign to support community development and harness the ideology of community policing in crime prevention.

The countrywide activities, conducted under the auspices of the 'Police Month', started with construction of 30 houses for the less privileged households and six village offices, in different parts of the country, all lit with solar energy.

The four-bedroom residential houses will also have quarters with a modern kitchen while a village office will have a large meeting room, village chief office, security room and will be connected with television set and a satellite decoder.

Also rolled out is the installation of solar energy to 3000 houses with solar energy as well as medical insurance coverage for 3,000 disadvantaged people across the country.

Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza addresses residents of Mageragere during the launch of the 'Police Month' outreach activities yesterday. He told them that continued cooperation with security organs will contribute tremendously to eliminating illicit drugs, fight smuggling and break silence on all forms of corruption. Courtesy.

The Police Month is being held under the theme: "19 years of partnership in polincing towards sustainable safety and better livelihood for communities."

While addressing thousands of residents in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District, the Minister of Youth Rosemary Mbabazi said that community policing has had a remarkable impact on national development.

The Minister of Public Service and Labour, Rwanyindo Fanfan, Governor Fred Mufurukye and DIGP-Administration and Personnel Juvenal Marizamunda launching the outreach activities in Ngoma District

"We have witnessed many changes in the last 19 years of partnership in policing; crime reduction and socio-economic development," Mbabazi said.

She noted that police can't work alone and every Rwandan has a duty to report any wrongdoers.

The Governor of the Western Province Alphonse Munyentwali and DIGP-Operations Felix Namuhoranye during the launch in Nyamasheke District

"Drug dealers and gender based violence are crimes committed in your neighbourhoods, don't keep quiet, report such people and strive to make your village free from crimes," Minister Mbabazi told residents.

The Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza said the strong partnership between Police and the public is the foundation for crime-free villages, safety and security the country enjoys today.

"We need to enhance this partnership for the betterment of our communities," Munyuza said.

Police officers installing a solar power system

The Police Chief emphasized the public responsiveness against illicit drugs, gender based violence, corruption, child pregnancy and human trafficking, among others.

In Eastern Province, the launch of the outreach activities was held in Gafunzo, Sake Sector of Ngoma District, by the Minister of Public Service and Labour, Fanfan Rwanyindo .

Present was also the provincial Governor, Fred Mufurukye and the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Minister Rwanyindo urged Ngoma residents to "fear and fight criminality."

"The foundation of your well-being is security of which everyone should be part," Minister Rwanyindo said.

In Northern Province, the State Minister in the Ministry of Health in charge of Public and Primary Healthcare, Dr. Patrick Ndimubanzi, while addressing residents of Cyanika in Burera District, urged the youth to avoid being conscripted in trafficking and consuming illicit drugs, instead join efforts in breaking chains of supply.

Police officers installing solar power system in one of the houses in Nyaruguru District as Governor Southern Province, Emmanuel K. Gasana and other leaders look on.

In Western Province where the remote village of Rusi will be lit with solar energy and Yove village office in Cyato Sector of Nyamsaheke District will be constructed, Governor Alphonse Munyentwali said that the 19 years of partnership in policing have not been in vain.

"Today, we enjoy a safe and secure country, which lays the foundation for such community development activities," Governor Munyentwali said.

He told residents of Cyato to be the "eyes and ears of safety, security and peace and give no room for rumours."

The Deputy IGP in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye said that such village offices should be their "meeting centre to discuss joint community efforts against criminality and ways to uplift their well-being."

"You are the first partners in policing, and we urge you to report drug dealers, smugglers and corrupt officials," DIGP Namuhoranye told Cyato residents.

While addressing thousands of residents of Ngera Sector in Nyaruguru District, the Governor of Southern Province, Emmanuel K. Gasana said that the Police outreach activities are the results of good governance where all institutions work together to improve people's lives.

He appealed to residents to sustain what has been achieved by working with the Police and other security organs against lawlessness, through information sharing.

About 140 households of Butare village, Ngera Sector in Nyaruguru will be lit with solar energy.

Beneficiaries speak out

Emmanuel Hakizimana, a resident of Nyarurembo Village in Sake, Ngoma District, who is among the beneficiaries of a house, said: "I have been spending all family income on rent, I was surprised when Police officers told me that they are going to build a house for me."

The father of five added: "These are fruits of good leadership where our Police goes beyond the usual security to the wellbeing of Rwandans. My children will be able to study well because they will now have solar power to revise even at night."

Frederico Nzabandora, 54, a resident of Cyato Sector in Nyamasheke recalled the bad past when security organs were feared.

"I was born and raised here, I witnessed criminality and impoverished communities, that is the past now. We are happy to be valued as partners in policing and development," Nzabandora said.

Mereweneza Rwumbuguza, the village chief of Kamatamu, Mageragera in Nyarugenge, thanked RNP for building them an office.

"Kamatamu Village has 249 families with 1181 people, coordinating them without an office was difficult. We will be comfortable, having an office where we can meet and discuss our security and development issues, but also easy record keeping, no more working on roadside," Rwumbuguza said.

The Police Month will also focus on raising awareness against narcotic drugs, gender based violence and teenage pregnancy and environmental degradation.

Public awareness on road safety and blood donation will also be part of the Police Month.