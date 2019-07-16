South Africa: Three Spy Organisations Planned to Finish Me Off, Zuma Tells Supporters

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Former South African president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry on July 15, 2019.

Former president Jacob Zuma has alluded that there are spies in the ANC.

Speaking to his supporters after his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture on Monday, Zuma said three intelligence organisations had conspired to assassinate his character because he knew too much about their spies in the party.

"I thought it was important to explain why I have been a subject of attack. A plan by three intelligence organisations. I did not mention them. I'm waiting [for a] rainy day. These three sat down and planned how to finish me off through character assassination. They said, when I used my way, I know too much about their spies in the ANC. They don't know when I will use my knowledge to stop those spies from becoming leaders of the ANC," he said.

Zuma added that he thought it was time that he spoke the truth.

He told his supporters that during his time in the struggle for liberation of South Africa there were some who were known to sell out for different reasons, adding that some were recruited into the ranks of the enemy.

"We believed once we get our freedom whoever was doing wrong things, will abandon it. That is why we were careful about people.

"It seems there is a new kind of bravery to those people. They participate in activities that are not taking our organisations and the country forward. They might be thinking that we have forgotten about them."

He added that his removal as president was not an innocent move.

"Our organisation is at a critical moment in its history and not long this moment will be unveiled so we should remain in our trenches to defend the ANC."

Adding to his conspiracy theory, Zuma explained that Askaris had taken a new and modern form and were now using poison to assassinate people.

Zuma once told former news channel ANN7 that he had survived three poison attempts, saying that this was a challenging time for him.

"Let us be vigilant. The enemy is still around. In the NEC meeting I'll give more details. I have been provoked enough and I think that must come to a stop."

Source: News24