16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Presenter and Doctor Fezile Mkhize Crowned Mr World South Africa 2019

Johannesburg — Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new Mr World South Africa, Fezile Mkhize.

The hunky doctor was crowned the winner at the Mr World South Africa 2019 pageant on Saturday in Johannesburg, competing again 12 other finalists.

"Thank YOU to everyone for all the support and kind sentiments. It was a brilliant night and made that much more incredible thanks to the 12 gentlemen I got to share it with, the phenomenal," He wrote on Instagram.

Fezile is also a Top Billing presenter, and has been named Cosmopolitan's sexiest man for 2019.

He will now go on to represent South Africa at the Mr World pageant on 23 August in the Philippines.

