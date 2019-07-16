South Africa: David Tlale Dresses Lion King Actress Florence Kasumba for London Premiere

Johannesburg — The Lion King cast took to the red carpet in style at the London premiere of the movie on Sunday, with Florence Kasumba looking stunning in a David Tlale design.

The star, who voices hyena "Shenzi" in the live-action remake, walked the red carpet in a beautiful Cape Antelope Bomber and Maxi Antelope Skirt from David's latest "Africanah" collection.

This is not the first time that Florence has worn a David Tlale piece. The South African designer also dressed the actress for the LA premiere of Black Panther in 2018.

"Florence is such an amazing star and I am honoured that she requested me again. I wanted to give her a look that is different but classic and timeless and stands out on the celebrity Disney carpet. The look speaks of Africa that is global, elegant and true to itself," David said in a press statement.

Source: Supplied