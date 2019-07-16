16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: David Tlale Dresses Lion King Actress Florence Kasumba for London Premiere

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — The Lion King cast took to the red carpet in style at the London premiere of the movie on Sunday, with Florence Kasumba looking stunning in a David Tlale design.

The star, who voices hyena "Shenzi" in the live-action remake, walked the red carpet in a beautiful Cape Antelope Bomber and Maxi Antelope Skirt from David's latest "Africanah" collection.

This is not the first time that Florence has worn a David Tlale piece. The South African designer also dressed the actress for the LA premiere of Black Panther in 2018.

"Florence is such an amazing star and I am honoured that she requested me again. I wanted to give her a look that is different but classic and timeless and stands out on the celebrity Disney carpet. The look speaks of Africa that is global, elegant and true to itself," David said in a press statement.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Another Bloody Weekend in Cape Town, With SANDF Appearing Unprepared for Deployment

Although a police operation over the weekend netted 143 arrests, 43 murders were still committed over the same period in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.