South Africa: 'King of Corrupt People' Points Fingers At Ramatlhodi and Perhaps Even At President Cyril Ramaphosa

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Former South African president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry on July 15, 2019.

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma has outlined a grand conspiracy dating back to 1991, involving foreign and local spies who have allegedly plotted to unseat him. Now, they want to kill him, he alleged before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Former president Jacob Zuma unveiled on Monday what he said was a 29-year-long grand conspiracy against him engineered by international and local intelligence agents to take him out as country president - and now to kill him.

In the course of his first morning's testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma also claimed that former mineral resources minister and ANC veteran Ngoako Ramatlhodi was a spy and said that businessman Mzi Khumalo had told him he and cabinet minister, Penuell Maduna had been approached by former chief prosecutor Bulelani Ngcuka to provide him with a R20-million retirement nest-egg to evade prosecution and get him off the political scene.

Maduna has denied that he and Khumalo were approached by Ngcuka to provide the multi-million nest-egg for Zuma as the former head of state testified.

According to News24, Ramatlhodi also denied the claims made by Zuma.

A ring of steel

There was a ring of steel...