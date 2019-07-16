South Africa: Just How Far Is Zuma Prepared to Swing His Wrecking Ball?

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Former South African president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry on July 15, 2019.

analysis

Could Jacob Zuma make more claims about senior ANC leaders even if that leads to the organisation being badly damaged? Could his testimony in the coming days have even more harmful implications for the party?

The testimony of former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was perhaps more than most expected. There were claims that a former Cabinet minister was an apartheid spy; that Zuma was merely friends with the Guptas; that there was a concerted effort to remove him from the ANC in 1990; and confirmation that he did play an important role in the formation of The New Age and ANN7.

This is likely to have a major impact on the ANC. It could worsen the divisions in the party, if that is still possible. At the same time, Zuma's testimony contains a series of not so hidden signals to his enemies that he has all the lists, presumably with their names on them.

There was never any doubt that the nation would pay close attention to Zuma's first appearance at the Commission. For many, this was a chance to see the person they hold responsible for the damage to the state...