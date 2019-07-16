16 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Essence of Zuma, Day One - 'State Capture Commission Is Designed to Bury Me'

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Former South African president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry on July 15, 2019.
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Former president Jacob Zuma says he has had enough of a decades-old campaign against him -- and threatens the accusers from the witness stand at the Zondo Commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the State Capture Commission that he is tired of his family being crucified and of him being portrayed as the king of the corrupt merely because he knows things -- as the ANC's former head of intelligence.

He maintains he has done no wrong and that the commission, which is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption in the public sector, the role of the Gupta family and that played by him, is merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years and which involves local spies and two (yet) unnamed foreign intelligence agencies.

His days as the ANC's intelligence head have armed him with files including a list of names of former apartheid spies, and information about those who have been complicit in the alleged onslaught against him.

His protagonists have provoked him to such an extent, that Zuma, in a thinly veiled threat declared: "I have the list. I have other lists, too."

During his first day of testimony, Zuma singled out former...

'King of Corrupt People' Points Fingers At Ramatlhodi and Perhaps Even At President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma has outlined a grand conspiracy dating back to 1991, involving foreign and local spies who… Read more »

