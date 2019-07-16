15 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Facebook Fined U.S.$5 Billion for Cambridge Analytica Scandal That Swept Jubilee to Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako and Agencies

Facebook faces a $5 billion fine by the United States regulator over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating since March 2018 allegations that political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained the data of up to 87 million Facebook users.

The investigation focused on whether Facebook had violated a 2011 agreement under which it was required to clearly notify users and gain express consent to share their data.

Cambridge Analytica played a dominant role in the campaigns of President Uhuru Kenyatta the in 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Mark Turnbull, then Managing Director of Cambridge Analytica Political Global, was quoted by CNBC saying they "rebranded the entire (Jubilee) party twice, wrote their manifesto, done two rounds of 50,000 (participant) surveys,"

"Then we'd write all the speeches and we'd stage the whole thing so just about every element of his campaign," Turnbull added.

ODM leader Raila Odinga accused the consultancy firm of tarnishing his name during the 2017 elections.

"I have been a victim of these fake news. The international community has failed to rein in them," Mr Odinga told participants in an address at Chatham House.

"Cambridge Analytica was running a platform where anytime you opened a page you would see my picture there with very negative stories. Once the campaigns were over, you could not see those pages, making it difficult to seek legal redress."

Kenya

No More DNA Tests For Children Whose Partenity is Disputed

Children whose paternity is disputed will no longer need to be subjected to DNA tests so as to be included as… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.