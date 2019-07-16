17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Rules Out DNA in Property Disputes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

Children whose paternity is disputed will no longer need to be subjected to DNA tests so as to be included as beneficiaries of their father's estate, the High Court has ruled.

Instead, if the paternity dispute persists, such children can now seek to inherit the estate as dependants as provided for under Section 29 of Laws of Succession Act.

There have been numerous family conflicts where parties attempt to exclude some children from inheriting their father's estate on disputed paternity.

The disputes mostly involve co-wives and in-laws.

But Justice Teresia Matheka has held that such children have a stake in the estate if there is evidence the deceased had taken them as his own and were being maintained by the deceased prior to his death.

LOVE AFFAIR

Justice Matheka made the ruling on a 19-year-old succession dispute between two co-wives named CW and PN. Ms CW was an employee in the family before she got into a love affair with the deceased, who died in 1999.

The two women approached the court with two different applications. Ms CW wanted to be made a joint administrator to the deceased's estate and her three children be considered as dependants in the distribution of property.

On her part, Ms PN wanted an order compelling the three children to undergo a DNA test to ascertain if they were fathered by the deceased.

Ms CW was opposed to the application to have her children undergo DNA test to determine their paternity. She argued that the children were coming in as dependants of the estate under Section 29(b) of the Laws of Succession Act. "It is not necessary to prove paternity because the three children are seeking to inherit the deceased's estate as dependants," she maintained in the application.

IDENTITY CARDS

However, she insisted that she was married to the deceased and that she had children with him.

She produced copies of the children's National Identity cards in support of her position.

Justice Matheka also found Ms CW was yet to establish that she was a wife to the deceased and therefore she cannot be made a co-administrator of the estate.

With regard to the application for DNA, the judge rejected it on grounds that Ms CW's children were not claiming the property as biological children of the deceased but as dependants.

Kenya

Unplanned Pregnancies Hamper Progress

A report presented at the end of last week to the Senate Committee on Education revealed that more than 11,000… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.