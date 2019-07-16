15 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNUT Makes U-Turn on Boycott of New Curriculum Talks

By Ouma Wanzala

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has now directed its 110 executive secretaries across the country to participate in the new curriculum reforms talks that started on Monday.

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion said the forums will enable to the teachers to articulate their position on the curriculum review process.

The teachers' lobby had earlier threatened to boycott the talks.

Mr Sossion maintained that their participation in the process is not an endorsement but to highlight concerns they have as a union on the new system that was rolled out this year in Pre-Primary 1 to Grade 3.

"We will be in those forums to tell the country that the new curriculum is not working unless we follow the right procedures," said Mr Sossion.

SUSPENSION

The exercise was launched on Monday in Nakuru by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

It aims to enable Kenyans give their views on the new curriculum that has replaced the 8-4-4 system of education.

The ministry also used the opportunity to launch critical findings of five studies on monitoring learner achievements (MLA) conducted by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) for primary and secondary schools.

Knut had earlier on insisted that the implementation of new curriculum be suspended until 2024 to allow time for talks.

Knut had also proposed a four-pronged approach of implementation of the new curriculum and which could have seen piloting continue in 2020 and 2021 while formative, internal summative and external summative evaluation reports be concluded by 2023 to allow for national implementation of the revised curriculum in 2024.

However, Prof Magoha maintained that the exercise will go ahead with stakeholders input incorporated along the way.

No More DNA Tests For Children in Paternity Disputes

Children whose paternity is disputed will no longer need to be subjected to DNA tests so as to be included as… Read more »

