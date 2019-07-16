Nigeria: Top Zamfara Official Killed, Another Abducted

The Zamfara State Government has confirmed the kidnap of its Director of Budget, Hamza Salihu.

The confirmation was made in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the director-general, press affairs, to Governor Bello Matawalle, in Gusau on Monday.

"Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Matawalle, has described as terrible and disturbing, Sunday afternoon abduction of the state's Director of Budget, Alhaji Hamza Salihu, who was abducted along with two other persons near Kachia in Kaduna State while on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa State on an official trip," Mr Idris said.

"It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being strengthened to stop armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes peacefully without any bloodshed, some bad elements who have chosen to remain unrepentant will still use security uniforms to stop and kidnap unsuspecting law abiding citizens."

The governor equally expressed sadness in the killing of one of the passengers on board, Kabiru Ismail, who was the Zamfara deputy director (Budget) in the state, who was murdered by the gunmen at the kidnap scene.

Similarly, a lady passenger in the vehicle was said to have been shot in the leg and abandoned at the kidnap scene in a pool of blood by the abductors.

Meanwhile, Mr Matawalle has promised to liase with his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, and all security agencies to trace the perpetrators, bring them to book and rescue the victims.

The Zamfara governor equally condoled with the family of the deceased, Kabiru Ismail, and prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN