15 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Power Driver Survives IED Attack on a Mandera Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Manase Otsialo

A driver with the Kenya Power company has escaped death narrowly after the car he was driving was hit by an explosive in Mandera.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was headed to Takaba from Mandera town along the newly tarmacked Rhamu-Elwak road when the explosion happened on Monday.

Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi, while confirming the incident, said the Toyota Land Cruiser was slightly damaged but the driver was not injured.

"The driver reported that while along the highway between Chabi and Bamboo villages, he saw a suspicious heap of soil on the road and as he swerved it exploded," said Mr Oronyi.

TYRE BURST

According to Mr Oronyi, the explosion shuttered the cars windscreen and caused a tyre burst.

"The driver did not stop despite the tire burst until he reached the nearest police post because he feared for the worst," Mr Oronyi said.

The administrator said security agencies have since been deployed in the area to search for those who may have planted the explosive.

He said security agencies are doing everything to address the increasing cases of planting of explosives on the newly tarmacked Mandera-Rhamu-Elwak road.

"We are increasing our security patrols to flush out the usual suspects. I urge road users to continue with their businesses because the situation is under control," he said.

TARGETS

A resident who declined to be identified revealed that explosives are planted on the tarmacked road targeting police vehicles escorting buses.

"The KPLC vehicle was unlucky because no other vehicle, especially the police, had used the road. Suspects are targeting any government owned vehicle," he said.

He said the militants operating in the area target civilian vehicles to be used in their operations inside Somalia.

"I cannot tell exactly the motive behind the morning incident but in most cases our officers are the targets of roadside explosives," said Mr Oronyi.

In 2017, Kenya Power lost a vehicle to Al-Shabaab militants in Elwak town and it has never been recovered.

Two armed militants seized the vehicle as it left the Elwak solar power plant and drove it towards Somalia after throwing out the driver.

Kenya

No More DNA Tests For Children in Paternity Disputes

Children whose paternity is disputed will no longer need to be subjected to DNA tests so as to be included as… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.