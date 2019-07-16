Tanzania: Nas and Kilolo District Council Sign Housing Agreement

Dar es Salaam — The National Aviation Services (Nas) Dar Airco over the weekend signed a Sh50 million grant agreement with Kilolo District Council to support community welfare initiatives.

Under the pact, the company will contribute to the construction of staff housing for the Sh4.7 billion Kilolo District hospital, according to the company's general manager Miguel Serra.

"This building complex will accommodate doctors, nurses and other general staff at the hospital," said Mr Serra.

The signing of the agreement was between Mr Serra and Kilolo District Council's executive director Aloyce Kwezi.

Mr Serra said the fast growing aviation service sector is also committed to supporting education and tourism promotion for the interests of local population.

Nas manages over 40 airport lounges and offers an expanded portfolio of aviation services that include cargo management, technology solutions and training.

"By partnering with the Kilolo District Council we hope to do our part in supporting the government's efforts in providing quality healthcare to the local population," he said.

The company has a strong presence in Tanzania, with ground handling and cargo operations at three major airports of Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Dodoma.

Present in over 40 airports across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, Nas provides ground handling services to seven of the world's top 10 airlines.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified company has an average on-time performance of 98 per cent across its operations, according to Mr Serra.

"As our business grows, so does our social responsibility to the communities we live and work in,"

Mr Kwezi for his part, commended the Nas Dar Airco's, saying the move would improve health services in the district, which had never had a sustainable district hospital since Tanzania got independence.

"We appreciate your support," he noted, revealing thatthe construction of Kilolo District hospitalwas currently at the final stages of completion.

He said, the hospital, whose construction kicked off in 2016, is set to be opened by President John Magufuli in September.