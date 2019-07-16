16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Branch Chair Who Was Gunned Down Received Death Threats Last Year

By Jenna Etheridge

The shooting of an EFF branch chairperson in Cape Town did not appear to be random and he had received threats to his life a year ago, a close friend said on Monday.

Xolani Jack, 35, was gunned down in his bedroom in Thembani in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The friend, who asked not to be named because of safety reasons, said a man below Jack's flat rushed out after hearing noises and found his body on the floor, after which he raised the alarm.

"His bedroom door was kicked open, he was on the floor and the lower half of his body was covered with the duvet," said the friend who arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

"We assume that when he heard the door being kicked down, he jumped out of bed. Especially with 14 shots [being fired]. On the bed there were four or five rounds."

Occupation battle

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an unknown man wearing black clothes forced his way into Jack's flat around 03:30 and shot him several times.

The friend, who has known him for many years, said she had last seen him the day before and he had been jovial.

"The shooting was definitely not random because to get to his room, you have to pass a number of other rooms," the friend said. "To go directly to him, kick down his door and open fire, it was clear it was directed at him."

Jack's life was apparently threatened over an occupation battle at the flats last June by a group who called themselves community leaders, the friend said.

"A group of four men had earmarked a particular businessman to occupy the flat but then it later came to light that this person is not from the community, so that is what angered Xolani," the friend claimed.

"Guys also came up to him last year and told him that they had been approached to kill him. But because it was people who knew him, they couldn't go through with it."

He had apparently been worried about the safety of his two children as a result but started relaxing as time went on. He had also approached the police for protection.

The friend said, however, they were not sure whether those threats were linked to his murder.

"Apart from being a politician, Xolani was a beautiful soul. He was somebody that you could literally call on any hour of the day. He was very passionate about people's rights and fighting for what he believed was right," the friend said.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Should anyone have information about the incident, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

