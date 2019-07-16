16 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Another One Bites the Dust As André Pillay Resigns As Eskom Group Treasurer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sikonathi Mantshatsha

With the departure of both Phakamani Hadebe and André Pillay, Eskom has lost key talent -- both are specialists in the fixed income debt category. Pillay says he has been offered a job elsewhere.

Eskom's bond investors must brace themselves to deal with new faces in the executive team. Again. A month after losing its 12th chief executive officer in 12 years, Eskom will bid farewell to yet another senior executive at the end of August. André Pillay has resigned as group treasurer after almost three years in the position, the utility confirmed in a media statement on Monday 15 July 2019.

As treasurer, Pillay is key to delivering on Eskom's funding plan, which needed to raise more than R52-billion from bond and other debt investors in the year ended March 2019. The funds are required to execute the utility's R300-billion in capital investments in new power stations. About the same amount will be raised from such funders in the 2019/20 financial year.

Out the revolving executive door at the Megawatt Park headquarters, Pillay's departure follows close in the footsteps of Phakamani Hadebe, the utility's 12th CEO since 2007, who will be leaving at the end of July 2019. The...

South Africa

Another Bloody Weekend in Cape Town, With SANDF Appearing Unprepared for Deployment

Although a police operation over the weekend netted 143 arrests, 43 murders were still committed over the same period in… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.