South Africa: Kiwi Ref for Springboks vs Wallabies At Ellis Park

Cape Town — New Zealand's Paul Williams will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and Wallabies at Ellis Park.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Williams will be assisted by Englishmen Matthew Carley and Karl Dickson, with their compatriot Rowan Kitt the television match official (TMO).

The later Test between Argentina and the All Blacks in Buenos Aires (20:05 SA time) will be refereed by Australia's Angus Gardner .

Gardner will be assisted by Ireland's Andrew Brace and Frenchman Alexandre Ruiz, while England's Graham Hughes will be on TMO duty.

Sport24