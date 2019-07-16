16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Budget Votes to Continue in the National Assembly

Parliament will continue with the budget votes of state entities on Tuesday, with the Department of Social Development expected to have its say before the select committee on health and social services.

The Department of Energy will also be briefing the committee on land reform, environment, mineral resources and energy on its annual performance plan for 2019/20 and budget vote.

A total of 12 budget votes from Parliament, the Presidency, other departments and state entities were scheduled for debate in the National Assembly this week, while the National Council of Provinces was expected to hold five policy debates on budget votes, the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give a reply to the debate on the Presidency budget vote on Thursday and the National Assembly plenary sitting is also scheduled to consider various reports on the votes.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said among the committees that were scheduled for the week was a joint meeting of the standing committee on appropriations and the select committee on Appropriations, which would hold a public hearing on the appropriation bill.

"This joint meeting will also receive a briefing from the National Treasury [and the parliamentary budget office] on Treasury's proposed amendments and technical corrections to the appropriation bill and receive responses from the National Treasury on submissions made on the 2019 appropriation bill," he added.

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

