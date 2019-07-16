Nigeria: Tinubu Questions Claim On Killers of Fasoranti's Daughter

Photo: Dr Mary Gillham Archive Project/Flickr

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has faulted claims that the killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of a leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, were herdsmen.

He spoke on Sunday while on a condolence visit to the Akure country home of Mr Fasoranti.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed on Friday while travelling along Kajola - Ore road. Afenifere said the attackers were herdsmen, but the government has denies the claim.

"I am extremely concerned about security, I don't want a stigma, I can go through (the) history of kidnapping in Nigeria and we know how and where it all started, there are a lot of copycats," Mr Tinubu said, while responding to questions from reporters.

"How many years ago have we faced the insecurity in the country? There are cases of kidnapping, is Evans too, who was arrested and made disclosures, also a herdsman?

"I don't want to be political, but I will ask, where are the cows?"

Mr Tinubu said Mrs Olakunrin's death was painful, but said she was destined to die that way.

"It has been destined that that is the way she would go. You can(t) change what is ordained by God. One way or the other, it could be death by road accident, or any other way," he said.

"We all, either as Christians or Muslims, accept that we will all die one day, but we don't know which date.

"We must (not) use this to divide ourselves, but we must use it as a cure to the security problem; additional police, additional patrol and additional security reinforcement along Ore road and in the various flashpoints."

Mr Tinubu, who was in company with former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, said Nigerians should not allow the country's security challenges to cause disunity and division of the nation.

The former Lagos State governor noted that the killings in the country should be an avenue for security agencies to redouble their efforts in ending criminalities in every part of the federation.

Mr Tinubu who was received at Akure Airport by the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other top government's functionaries in Ondo state, expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the Afenifere leader's daughter and prayed God to console the nonagenarian.

The APC leader equally urged security operatives to re-strategise and tackle banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the nation's highways to forestall recurrence of such sad incident.

In his letter of condolence to Mr Fasoranti, made available to journalists in Akure, Mr Tinubu expressed grief over the tragic death of Mrs Olakunrin.

"Funke was an amiable and good soul who did and meant no harm to anyone. Like her father, she exemplified the best traits of our people. It is senseless and extremely painful that such a fine human being would be attacked by armed assailants while she was travelling with family members along Akure-Ore road," the letter reads in part.

"Funke and I shared a happy and close relationship. We regularly exchanged ideas and advice to each other. We could speak to each other freely and honestly because of mutual respect that described our relationship. These talks enriched me. I shall miss them.

"Unfortunately, some people are eagerly trying to use this tragedy to advance their political agendas. I sincerely regret such behaviour for it is wrong and out of place. It does not well fit the moment. This is a time for consolation and genuine condolence.

"Everyone loves and supports you. I am sure that no effort will be spared in identifying the assailants and bringing them to full justice. I have been assured by government and law enforcement authorities that the perpetrators of this terrible act will be apprehended and face the brunt of the law for what they have committed.

"We have faith that justice will indeed be done. But, we must seek more than this. All of us who love you must also work together to honour Funke's life by taking concrete steps to make sure such attacks do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful.

"I too have lost a precious child. I have a sense of what you are going through. Words are insufficient to express my innermost sentiments at this moment. All I can say is that my fervent prayer is for God to extend His divine hand... in order to lend the comfort to you and the Fasoranti and Olakunrin families - that only He can provide."

Earlier on Saturday, the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, paid a condolence visit to the bereaved elder statesman, following the death of his daughter.

In a condolence message to Mr Fasoranti, Mr Fayemi described the gruesome killing of the 58 year old Mrs Olakunrin as very sad and devastating.

He urged the security agencies in the country to apprehend the killers and also come up with a comprehensive approach towards ending the menace of killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

"This is one killing too many and this should be a wake-up call on our security agencies to come up with a comprehensive action plan to put a permanent end to this menace of senseless killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country," he said.

"I extend my condolences and that of the good people of Ekiti to our revered leader, Pa Fasoranti and the entire family. Our prayers are with you in this hour of bereavement.

"We pray that God will console you and heal the wound.

"We hope that the security agencies will go all out and ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome killing are apprehended.

"They should also come up with comprehensive proactive plans to curb the spate of killings and kidnapping and ensure a more secured environment."

In the same vein, the Senate's Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, paid a condolence visit to the Afenifere leader, condemning the killing of the woman by hoodlums.

In signing the condolence register on Saturday , Mr Boroffice condemned the gruesome killing of the deceased and expressed optimism that security agencies would fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.

He bemoaned the growing insecurity in the southwest region and other parts of Nigeria.

He however, said the Senate is aware that security agencies were working hard to curb the unfortunate trend.

He urged all security agencies to harmoniously work together towards finding sustainable solutions to insecurity issues in the southwest and other parts of the country.