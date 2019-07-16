16 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Olakunrin's Murder - Presidency Warns Against Politicising Killings

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Dr Mary Gillham Archive Project/Flickr
Fulani cattle being driven into Lagos from the North (tsetse free area) for slaughter. West Nigeria

The Presidency has asked the political class to stop playing politics with the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, asked leaders across the country to be mindful their language and its potential consequences.

The statement described Mrs Olakunrin's murder as tragedy, describing insecurity as an issue that the people of the country must unite to tackle.

It added that tragedies like this should not spring up politics, stressing the need for those who stand in positions of influence to recognise and understand that.

"The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunrin and followed up with a telephone call.

"The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has, in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State. Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

"It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation - united.

"Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this," the statement explained.

More on This

Tinubu Questions Claim On Killers of Fasoranti's Daughter

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has faulted claims that the killers of Funke… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.