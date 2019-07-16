Tanzania: Magufuli Hails Action Taken Against Indisciplined Police Officers

Dar es Salaam — Discipline in the Police Force has come under the spotlight after it was revealed today July 15, 2019 that 54 police officers were fired whereas 157 police officers were faced with disciplinary measures between January and June 2019.

This was said today by the President John Magufuli during his remarks at the launch of 20 housing units built for police officers in Geita Region.

During his address President Magufuli directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro to keep taking disciplinary measures against police officers who go contrary to the ethics of the force.

"Keep on being strict on the observation of discipline in the police force," he told the IGP Simon Sirro.

The President mentioned few of the actions that were against police ethics such as wrongfully implicating people, police who take part in robberies, and those who afflict civilians.