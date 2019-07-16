Tanzania: Actress Uwoya Throws Cash At Journalists At the Launch of Swahili Inflix

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Movies actress Irene Uwoya today July 15, 2017 brought a news conference to standstill after she threw wads of cash at journalists with many left wondering the intended purpose.

The joint press conference which was held at the Hyatt Regency was to launch a new service called Swahilinflix which is meant to help in the marketing of their works.

After a series of the usual procedure and the introduction by Steve Nyerere, other artists were invited to speak on how this new service would impact on their works.

The speakers included Jay B, Ray, Batuli, and Auntie Ezekiel who all expressed their joy at the launch of a service that will help breathe a new life into an industry that is struggling with myriad of problems.

The new service is set to kick off on August 31.

"That day will be a day to remember and nothing like that has ever happened in the Bongo movies fraternity, we the artists shall be at our best and you the journalists don't let us down," said Irene Uwoya.

Then she added: And to show you that this is no baby talk, I have something to give you my dear friends the journalists.

She threw cash at journalist who scrambled to pick the notes in the process bringing the news conference to a standstill.