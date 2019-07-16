Kenya: Gor Mahia Target Rayon Striker

The story that refuses to go away here in Kigali is that of Gor Mahia's reported interest in Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu.

All through Monday, most of the sports talk shows on radio were rife with suggestions the 19-year old deadly forward is about to join the Kenyan champions.

Rwandan daily New Times also carried a report indicating the player was keen on a transfer to K'Ogalo.

Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi 'TM' Obondo also confirmed the interest, but suggested a transfer was highly unlikely at this point owing to the demands from both the player and his current club Rayon Sport.

"We are looking for a striker. He (Ulimwengu) could be the one. Or it could be someone else. We have a list of names we are pursuing and the coach wants to be sure of who is coming in because this is a crucial department," explained the long serving football official.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay also confirmed he needs a 'quality' striker but could not be drawn into discussing specific targets.

So far Oktay has offered two strikers from Cameroon and DR Congo - trials at the club in the past two weeks but they failed to impress.

Nation Sport understands Gor Mahia have been quoted a fee of Sh9 million in exchange for Ulimwengu's services.

Apparently, half of this amount is payable to the club as transfer fee, and the rest is for the player's signing fees.

That amount would represent a record for a Kenyan Premier League buy.

The most expensive signing by a Kenyan club to was Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge, who moved from Police FC in his home country to Gor Mahia for Sh4 million.

He has since transferred to Angolan club Petro Atletico for a combined Sh21 million. Gor have raided Rayon too in recent times, and signed Karim Niziyigimana and Abouba Siboumana.

Incidentally, Gor now want Ulimwengu to replace Tuyisenge and the Rwandan champions seem to know that Gor have the money.

Uimwengu scored 12 league goals last season and is the top scorer at this stage of the Cecafa Kagame Cup with three goals from as many games. One of the goals was a screaming header against South Sudan club Albatara in the group stages.

All said, it is highly unlikely any transfer will go through before Gor Mahia face Zambian side Green Eagles in the quarter-finals of the Kagame Cup.

The clash is set for the Nyamirambo stadium here in Kigali from 4pm local time (5pm Kenyan time).

Gor are eyeing their first Cecafa title in 33 years, but will have to contend with other quarter-finalists namely TP Mazembe, Rwanda's Patriotic Army, defending champions Azam from Tanzania and Ugandan champions Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA). The tournament's winner will also pocket Sh3 million.

Quarter-final match ups:

Tuesday

Rayon Sport v KCCA

TP Mazembe v Azam

Wednesday

Gor Mahia v Green Eagles

APR v Maniema