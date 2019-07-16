15 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Condemns Delays By Road Contractors

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday condemned delays by contractors in completing the rehabilitation and repair of roads, according to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Speaking at the end of a working visit to the northern province of Niassa, Nyusi said the solution to this problem involves rigorous selection of contractors - but this does not depend on the central government, since international tenders must be held in which the interested contractors compete.

But the problem happens repeatedly, including cases in which contractors abandon a job before completing it. This situation demanded that the government must find a solution, Nyusi stressed.

Among the jobs that are paralysed, he said, is the road from Malema, in Nampula province, to Cuamba, in Niassa. The contract was awarded to the Portuguese company Gabriel A. S. Couto. It should have been delivered in 2015, but has not been finished.

Likewise, the road from Cuamba to Gurue district, in Zambezia, a distance of 120 kilometres is unfinished, even though it is financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and was launched by Nyusi himself about 18 months ago.

Even worse is the state of the job to pave the 310 kilometre road from Canicado to Chicualacuala in the southern province of Gaza. The work should have been completed in 2011. A Portuguese company, Opway, won the international tender, but stopped work on the road after 120 kilometres, leaving 290 kilometres still unpaved.

Nyusi promised that the government will not give up, but will continue efforts to mobilise funds for the road projects needed for economic development.

