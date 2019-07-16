Mozambique: Two More Attacks On Mocimboa DA Praia Villages

Maputo — Terrorist groups, apparently inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, last Thursday attacked two villages in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Monday's edition of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The first attack occurred at about 19.00, at Malinde village in the Mbau administrative post. Farmers were attacked in their fields as they were bringing in the rice harvest. One farmer was seriously injured, after he was struck by a bullet. He was taken for treatment in a health unit in Muidumbe district.

The insurgents burnt down several huts in the village, and set rice and sesame fields alight. They also stole some of the harvested rice and other goods left by their fleeing victims.

That same night, Makulo village, about 20 kilometres from Mocimboa da Praia town, was attacked. One villager was murdered, houses were burnt down and food was stolen. Makulo was one of the first villages to be attacked after the outbreak of the insurrection in October 2017. A group of families decided to return to the village, after peace seemed to have returned to the immediate area.

"Carta de Mocambique" also reports that on Friday insurgents ambushed a vehicle of the defence and security forces, in the Quiterajo administrative post, in Macomia district. In the ensuing exchange of fire, five insurgents and two Mozambican soldiers died.

There were serious injuries on both sides, and the wounded defence and security force members are being treated in the main hospital in the provincial capital, Pemba.