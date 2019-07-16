15 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SIU to Investigate Contracts With Buthelezi EMS

analysis By Marcus Low and Anso Thom

In a move that will finally turn the spotlight on the lucrative ground and air ambulance contracts in the Free State and North West, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit the green light to start digging.

The SIU will investigate contracts between the Free State and North West Departments of Health and the controversial private ambulance company Buthelezi EMS. This is according to proclamation 42 of 2019 published in the Government Gazette.

The investigation will relate to contracts for both aero-medical services and ground ambulance services, contracts worth millions. The two ground ambulance contracts in question are with Buthelezi EMS, while the aero-medical contract is with Buthelezi HEMS (a joint venture between Buthelezi EMS and HALO Aviation).

Last year then Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told Spotlight that in terms of medical need there is no debate at all and that Buthelezi EMS are not adding value and that they are in fact causing more problems. He also said that it is not national policy to use private service providers for emergency medical services.

This followed on Spotlight's Health4Sale investigative series that, amongst others, exposed the misuse of HIV funds to pay Buthelezi EMS in the...

