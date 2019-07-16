16 July 2019

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: Refugees Flooding Into Uganda to Escape Armed Conflict

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halima Athumani

Democratic Republic of the Congo has doubled the flow of refugees in past weeks, straining humanitarian funding.  Many DRC refugees brave cold nights and risk big waves on Lake Albert to reach the Ugandan border.

In the pitch-black hours of the early morning, a boatload of refugees from the DRC arrives on Uganda’s side of Lake Albert.  Some of the babies are hysterical.

Aid workers say the number of Congolese refugees fleeing armed conflict to Uganda has more than doubled since June to about 300 per day.

Refugee Gipato Margaret says there has been intensive fighting in the last two weeks in the DRC town of Chomya.

"There are so many soldiers, yet the enemy rebel groups are in the surrounding forests.  If they find a person in the garden, they kill you.  They completely finish you.  And when they see government soldiers, they follow and kill and fight them.  We saw it was too much, there is a lot of gunshots nearby and staying there got difficult.  So, we had to find a way out," Margaret said.

Refugee Joshua Oshaki lost contact with his wife during fighting in the DRC’s Ituri region but managed to escape with his two children.

“We got here in the night.  We moved with children and other people.  We moved in the cold, the children are suffering, we are hungry till now.  And so many things got lost, clothes, money and property. We do not have peace in Congo,” Oshaki said.

Fighting over land, mineral wealth, and politics has raged in eastern Congo for more than two decades.

Uganda works with the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, to register and transport new arrivals to camps already hosting over a million refugees, 350,000 of them from the DRC.

The UNCHR’s deputy representative to Uganda, Kemlin Furley, says the influx of refugees has stretched the agency's funding.

“It’s about 17 percent of all the needs that need to be covered.  So, this new influx is definitely challenging.  You know we are short of funds for the assistance that they need immediately.  Lifesaving assistance upon arrival,” Furley said.

The World Food Program says it is managing to provide aid for the new refugees but Julie McDonald, the deputy country director for WFP-Uganda, warns its budget won’t last long.

“At this point in time, we are scheduled to run out of food and cash by September.  So, we do urgently need new contributions in order to ensure that we can continue to feed the refugees,” McDonald said.

Meanwhile, there seems no end in sight to the flow of Congolese refugees fleeing for safety to Uganda.

Congo-Kinshasa

Ebola in Goma is a Potential 'Game-Changer'

A first case of Ebola arriving in Goma, Congo's eastern border hub, amounts to a potential "game-changer" warns the… Read more »

Read the original article on VOA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
East Africa
Conflict
Uganda
Refugees
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.