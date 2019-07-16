15 July 2019

Malawi Queens Beat Northern Ireland 47-43 in World Netball Cup

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Queens stayed third in Group F table on Monday after seeing off Northern Ireland 47-43 in the ongoing World Netball Cup at M&S Arena in Liverpool.

The Queens accuracy in shooting won the game and towering shooter Joyce Mvula was once again imperious and helped Malawi clinch victory.

Malawi led 22-20 at half-time and moved nine up in the quarter before Northern Ireland cut the margin to 34-32.

As the United Kingdom-based Manchester Thunder player, Mvula hit 30 goals from 31 shots, Malawi controlled the last quarter.

Jane Chimaliro also notched 15 goals from her 18 attempts while in contrast, Northern Ireland's shooting lacked accuracy as they finished with a below-par percentage of 74 compared with Malawi's 91.

Malawi, after three successive wins, face world champions Australia next and then fellow Africans, Zimbabwe.

In the second stage, Malawi's Queens are now in Group F which has six teams--Group A winners Australia, Group B winners New Zealand, Barbados who finished third in Group B, Zimbabwe and Northern Ireland.

Griffin Saenda, coach for Malawi Queens, said he was pleased with the winning streak and hope his charges will not switch off.

While,Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan they showed a sense of character. against a great side.

