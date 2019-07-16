Cameroon Renaissance Movement - 39 Detainees Released

They were freed from detention on Friday July 12, 2019 following an order by the Examining Magistrate of the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

Some 39 party sympathisers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) were on Friday July 12, 2019 liberated from detention following an order from the Examining Magistrate of the Yaounde Military Tribunal, Colonel Misse Njone Jacques Baudouin. The freed persons who were arrested on June 1 and 8, 2019 from Bafoussam, Douala and Yoaunde during two separate unauthorized protests according to their liberation have all charges against them dropped. Meanwhile, the other 25 party sympathisers who were earlier released on bail in relation to the aforementioned protests would be expected to constantly appear before the court to answer on charges levied against them. Therefore, a total of 64 CRM party sympathizers have been released from detention. The Secretary General of the party, Barrister Ndong Christopher, when contacted said the party was not totally satisfied with the move, though families of those set free are extremely happy. Barrister Ndong Christopher prayed on the powers that be to release all political prisoners in detention, a step which going by him will pave the way for dialogue. Meanwhile, political analysts have on several occasions stated that debates relating the presidential election have been closed following the proclamation of results by the Constitutional Council after the said Council publicly heard and ruled on all complaints to that effect.