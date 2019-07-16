Sudan: Demonstrations Commemorate Dismantling of Khartoum Sit-in

Khartoum / El Souki / Port Sudan / El Gedaref — Thousands of Sudanese took part in demonstrations in Khartoum and several state capitals on Saturday to commemorate the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, during which more than 100 protesters were killed.

The demonstrators held banners demanding that those who killed the protesters during the violent dispersal of the sit-in are punished.

The Sudan Doctors Central Committee reported in a statement on Sunday that Anwar Idris died as a result of a gunshot to the head in El Souki in Sennar.

Witnesses from El Souki told Radio Dabanga on Saturday that following the 'March for the Martyrs' on Saturday, the youths of the town marched to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen deployed in El Souki and demanded they leave the town because of their abuse of the residents. In response, the militiamen shot at them, killing Idris, a driver working for El Souki Hospital, and a man called Amir instantly. Several others were wounded. Four seriously injured were taken to Sennar Hospital.

On Sunday evening, the RSF troops were transferred from El Souki to the Sennar capital of Singa.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, paramilitaries of the RSF closed three bridges to prevent demonstrators from Omdurman and Khartoum North from entering Khartoum.

During the weekend the University of Khartoum and the Omdurman El Ahliya University witnessed student protests calling for civilian rule and punishment for the killers of the protestors at the sit-in..

Port Sudan

Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, witnessed a solidarity vigil for the rape victims in Khartoum on June 3 in front of the District Court.

El Gedaref in eastern Sudan witnessed student demonstrations calling for the transfer of power to civilians.

SPA

On Friday, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) announced its "revolutionary work schedule of the week", including commemorations of the people killed during the uprising that started in mid-December last year.

According to the schedule, the "Justice First week" ends on Thursday with a 'March for the Martyrs' including an activity on El Hurriya square in Khartoum and on other squares, to be decided by the district committees. Murals will be painted and the squares will be decorated with pictures of the protesters killed during the entire week.

Sufi groups

Monday will be the day of the Sufi groups and the conclusion of Koran readings in the mosques for "the souls of the martyrs of the uprising". In the evening protest rallies will be held, demanding "Justice First".

On Tuesday, people are to appeal to "architects, designers, and innovators" to put forward proposals for a memorial dedicated to the people killed during the uprising. The SPA also appealed to companies and individuals to help financing the planned 'Martyrs' Memorial'.

