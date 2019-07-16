Somalia: Hirshabelle State Leader Arrives in Galmudug Capital

The leader of Hirshabelle regional state of Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Waare reached in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state on Monday.

President Waare was welcomed at the airport by Galmudug top officials and is set to meet Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire who is in the town for the past weeks.

The PM is resolving the difference between Hiiran Governor, Yusuf Ahmed Hagar who turned down a letter of dismissal from President Warre office earlier but later accepted.

Khaire was set to pay a visit in Beledweyn but postponed due to his tight schedule in Galmudug state, where he is putting lots of efforts to hold the state's elections soon.