15 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle State Leader Arrives in Galmudug Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

The leader of Hirshabelle regional state of Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Waare reached in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state on Monday.

President Waare was welcomed at the airport by Galmudug top officials and is set to meet Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire who is in the town for the past weeks.

The PM is resolving the difference between Hiiran Governor, Yusuf Ahmed Hagar who turned down a letter of dismissal from President Warre office earlier but later accepted.

Khaire was set to pay a visit in Beledweyn but postponed due to his tight schedule in Galmudug state, where he is putting lots of efforts to hold the state's elections soon.

Somalia

Journalist Who Returned to Help Locals Killed in Hotel Attack

Among the 26 people killed at a hotel following a terrorist attack in southern Somalia Friday was Hodan Nalayeh, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.