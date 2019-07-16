Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Lauds Fight Against Robbery in the Somali Capital.

The mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman has vowed to end armed robbery incidents in the Somali capital.

Speaking during a weekly security meeting with members of the security agencies in Mogadishu on Monday, Abdirahman Omar alias Yarisow urged law enforcement agencies to coordinate with district authorities in order to deal with armed criminals that terrorize city residents.

"We will continue our operation against armed criminals in the city," the mayor said, "We are sending a strong warning to those who violet the law." He added.

The Governor of Banadir, Abdirahman Omar Osman thanked members of the public for their cooperating with security agencies on ensuring safety and security of the capital.

Two armed criminals were separately shot dead by the police in Karan and Abdulasis districts during operation.