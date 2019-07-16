15 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Netherlands Ambassador Endorses Punctuality Campaign

By Abeduwaa Lucy Appiah And Malisa Tetteh

The Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana, Mr Ron Strikker, on Friday, endorsed the Punctuality Public Education Awareness Campaign.

Consequently, Mr Strikker has become the third Ambassador and the 22nd personality to sign onto the public education campaign.

Mr Strikker stated that punctuality played a major role in the success of any organisation saying, "It promotes efficiency and productivity at the workplace."

He entreated citizens of the country to work hard and not rely on government to provide everything for them.

He commended the punctuality team for the initiative adding that, "With our collective efforts we will make the country a better place to live."

Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, lead crusader of Punctuality Ghana Foundation (PGF) said, everybody who endorsed the campaign had attested to the fact that poor attitude to time and works were the major setbacksthat impeded progress.

According to him, the development was a collective responsibility and required everyone to contribute their quota to enhance the economic growth of the country.

"Let us all be disciples of punctuality and productivity and Ghana will transform in no time," he added.

The project co-ordinator of PGF, Naa Meryeh Quanyor-Mettle, said the foundation had taken on the challenge to use the public education as its contribution to the wake-up call to duty.

She implored Ghanaians to be time conscious in addition to having respect to traffic regulations to minimise road carnage.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike-Ocquaye, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost and other dignitaries endorsed the public punctuality campaign.

