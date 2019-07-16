Ghana: Former Pres Mahama Receives Ghana Card

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama, were enrolled onto the National Identity Register, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and subsequently issued with the Ghana Card.

Other members of the former President's household and office staff were also registered and issued with the Ghana Card, at his East Cantonments office.

a statement issued and signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Francis Palmdeti, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, confirmed the issuance of the card to the former President, his household and office staff.

It said former President Mahama used the occasion to emphasise the importance of the Ghana Card to the nation's development, and described the registration exercise as a non-partisan process in which all Ghanaians must readily participate.

Former President Mahama, the statement indicated urged Ghanaians to "go out there and register for the Ghana Card".

The Executive Secretary of the NIA Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, led a team of registration officials and some NIA executives to undertake the exercise.

Speaking after the exercise, Prof Attafuah expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the team, and noted that, as with the other former Presidents, NIA was happy to register former President Mahama at his convenience.

Prof Attafuah explained that the Ghana Card was a modern, smart, dual interface multi-purpose biometric ID card with solid security features, as well as the various mandatory uses of the card.

As a mark of honour and respect, the NIA had previously extended the same courtesy to other former presidents of the nation, namely, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and Mr John Agyekum Kufuor.